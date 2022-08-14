Tomi Lahren Unpacks Gabby Petito’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Brandon Tatum

Gabby Petito’s family is suing Utah Police for $50 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Utah Police acted in good faith, so why is the Petito family suing them?

Brandon Tatum breaks it down with Tomi Lahren.

“I don’t think they have a case that they’re looking for the police department to settle. That’s all they’re doing. They are no different in Breonna Taylor’s family. It’s no different in George Floyd, Michael Brown. I mean, with George Floyd, at least somebody got arrested,” Brandon told Tomi.

Tatum, a former officer, and host of The Officer Tatum, said even though Police Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown — and was innocent, cleared of all civil rights violations in the shooting — the police department still paid out Brown’s family in the lawsuit.

“So what people do, and what the public may not understand is, that you can sue anybody for anything,” Tatum said. “The difference is, will this police department settle with the family for some money?”

The former Tucson Police Department officer continued: “Now, let’s go back to the Petito case and just walk through what exactly happened with the police involvement. They were pulled over because someone called in. They pulled her out of the vehicle. They separated the two. They interviewed them.”

Tatum detailed that according to what he saw, responding officers should have taken the female to jail because she admitted to assaulting her boyfriend. He had injuries and he said she assaulted him.

“But then the family would have been mad that they took her to jail, even though she ended up being the victim of a murder. So they can’t sue them when what they were doing was trying to mitigate, taking somebody to jail, ruining their lives, damaging their reputation,” Tatum said. “They separated the two of them. They sent them to different places. These are strategic ways that police officers handle conflict without sending people to jail and ruining their career. They are the ones who voluntarily reconvene together, finished their trip, and ended up in a murder-suicide situation.”

“So the police, in my opinion, they acted in the best interest of both citizens. They acted in due diligence with good faith, and they separated the two of them. Now, if the police would allow them to leave in the same vehicle in that murder that had occurred, then, then I would say, ‘hey, the police may have some guilt here,’ but they did separate them. They had him go to a hotel, her go to a separate place. The extra this you feel comfortable. And at the end of the day, she made the decision, unfortunately, to go back with this man and he ended up killing her.”

