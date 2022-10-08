Fugitive Is Arrested After Applying For A Job… At A Police Station

Hey, at least she’s good at catching criminals! Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Hudson County, New Jersey Sheriff’s office to be a security guard. The only problem is, she is a fugitive that is wanted for fraud.

The 27-year-old former postal worker was on the run for the alleged crimes she committed in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. She also has 10 outstanding desk appearance tickets.

Hudson County Sherriff’s Office

FUGITIVE REALLY WANTED TO WORK FOR THE POLICE, APPARENTLY

According to NJ.com, Johnson thought it would be a good idea to apply for a job while she was a wanted felon. And, at a sheriff’s office of all places! You can’t make this up. Just pure brilliance.

After submitting her resume, a subsequent background check identified the outstanding warrants and fugitive state. She was called in under the guise of a job interview before being taken into custody without incident.

To make things even worse, officers also discovered two stolen credit cards that she had in her possession.

Now she can add credit card theft to her list of crimes.

The United States Postal Investigative Service is also conducting their own investigation to see if Johnson committed any crimes while working for the federal agency.

Johnson is currently being held in a New Jersey jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.