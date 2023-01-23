Remember The Hit ‘Friday The 13th’ Films? There Might Be A New One On The Way

It sounds like life might be being injected into the legendary “Friday the 13th” film franchise.

The legendary saga was one of the original slasher series that gave way to a new era of horror films, and fans couldn’t get enough of Jason Voorhees killing his victims.

The last film in the franchise came out in 2009, and fans have been left craving more ever since the last time Jason Voorhees was seen on screen.

Well, it sounds like another film might actually be happening.

“Friday the 13th” was one of the first great slasher stories. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“Friday the 13th” might be returning.

Writer Jeff Locker revealed that he pitched a potential reboot with director Jeremy Weiss, and the man responsible for the series – Sean S. Cunningham – is all for it.

“Sean hired me to do a rewrite on The Night Driver and after working closely with director Jeremy Weiss and him on that, we naturally got to talking about Friday the 13th and House. Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday the 13th – with Sean’s blessing to keep developing it with him,” Locker told Bloody Disgusting in an exclusive interview.

Peacock is also developing a TV series for the horror universe, and Locker thinks that only helps gain momentum for a new movie.

Locker further added, “Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film so we’re hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements.”

It’s always a good time to have a new horror film.

Cranking out “Friday the 13th” movies and other slasher films used to be very normal for Hollywood. Then they dropped off a cliff.

From 1980 through 2009, a dozen films featuring Jason Voorhees were released. That’s a new movie every few years.

From 1980 through 1993, nine “Friday the 13th:” films were released. That’s a rate that might even put Marvel to shame. Now, we might get to see Jason back on screen cutting people up. What’s not to love?

A new “Friday the 13th” might be in the works. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As a fan of films, I hope it happens. While the movies won’t win awards, they are a ton of fun. The 2009 film was hilariously good. Ridiculous? Without question. A ton of fun? No doubt.

There’s an entire plot point where one character is armed but doesn’t bring his gun out until long after all hell broke loose. Stuff like that simply makes horror films better.

You’ll never hear anyone say no to a great slasher film. After nearly a decade and a half break, it’d be great to catch another “Friday the 13th” movie.