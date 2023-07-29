Friday Night Lights Question Leads To The Worst Jeopardy Answer Of All Time

Videos by OutKick

We love a good Jeopardy! sports category.

The supernerds spend the whole show smugly touting their knowledge about obscure art, ancient history and science. But the sports questions? That’s our time to shine! And it’s the nerds’ time to stumble.

Enter Sharon.

On Friday, Sharon Bishop gifted us with — quite possibly — the worst answer in sports Jeopardy history.

The clue read: “In 2014 Decatur, Texas, rescheduled this holiday back to the 30th, as it conflicted with Friday night high school football.”

“What is football?” Sharon answered.

Might be the worst guess of all time pic.twitter.com/Qqa4nvyBJX — Jake Malasek (@jakemalasek) July 28, 2023

Someone send this woman a Netflix login PRONTO.

But you don’t even have to watch Friday Night Lights to get this one right. You just have to have a rough idea of what time of year football season — and Halloween — occur.

But let’s not be bullies. Maybe Sharon just froze. Surely it won’t happen again.

Another clue: “Sifan Hassan holds the women’s world record in this track event: 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds.”

Sharon: “What is the 50-yard dash?”

oh my god she’s on fire pic.twitter.com/qFEcrB8t9A — Jake Malasek (@jakemalasek) July 28, 2023

OK, Sharon. Let’s just sit out this round.

I’m trying to imagine how slowly you would have to move in order to complete the 50-yard dash in 4 minutes and 12.33 seconds.

But, hey — we all have our areas of expertise. And Sharon actually did pretty well the rest of the show.

The 61-year-old Pawtucket, R.I., native maintained a steady lead throughout the game. She landed a successful “Daily Double” and went into Final Jeopardy! with a $5,000 lead over returning champ Lucas Partridge.

Sadly, she missed the answer in the final round. But what a ride!

By the way, Sharon is a high school Spanish teacher. Maybe this experience will inspire her to attend some varsity football games this fall.