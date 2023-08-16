Videos by OutKick

Fresno State football will begin its 2023 home campaign with a difficult FCS challenger in Eastern Washington on Sept. 9. The Bulldogs will make history in the process!

For the first time in college football history, the game will only air on Spanish-language television. It will be the first exclusively Spanish-language broadcast, ever.

College football games have aired in Spanish before. Radio broadcasts have aired games in Spanish.

Never before has a game only aired on television in Spanish. Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington will not be available to watch on ESPN, CBS, the CW Network— nothing.

In partnership with Univision Fresno and Bakersfield, it will only be available to watch on UniMás throughout the Central Valley. It will be the first American college football game to air on a Univision channel!

Fresno is the ninth-most diverse city in the nation, so the partnership makes a lot of sense. Fresno State is designated by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, with an enrollment of 57% Hispanic students, and the city itself boasts a Hispanic population of nearly 60%.

Fresno State’s broadcast will be electric.

The Bulldogs and UniMás are not going to let the broadcast flop. Rather than grabbing two random announcers for the game, they turned to six-time Emmy Award winning sportscaster Jessi Losada.

Jessi Losada is one of the best to ever do it!

He’s a legend in the Spanish broadcasting world and his calls are always thrilling.

His calls, no matter the sport, get people going.

For those who are not in the Fresno-Visalia or Bakersfield DMAs, UniMás is available on YouTubeTV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Dish Network. So even those who don’t live near the Bulldogs can tune-in and watch history.

As the lone FBS institution in California’s Central Valley, it is incredibly important to our efforts to continually engage with and grow the Red Wave from Sacramento to Bakersfield, and of course right here in Fresno County. With the majority of the demographic make up of the Central Valley population being proudly Hispanic, this is a partnership that aligns perfectly with our fan engagement priorities and we are grateful for the on-going support from the Univision network as we both create history in this space — Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey

All of Fresno State’s 11 other games are slotted for national broadcasts.

Don’t worry, though. If you want to watch Fresno’s game against Eastern Washington in English, the Mountain West Network is going to dub the UniMás broadcast with the radio call from the Bulldog Sports Network. It’s something of a role reversal and it’s going to be awesome.