Fred Taylor Confirms Georgia Gave Him A Stack Of Cash, But He Still Went To Florida

Now that the NIL era has been legalized and introduced to college athletics, Fred Taylor has a little something to say about his days when college football players had to be quiet about how they got their hands on some spending cash.

In a sitdown with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on ‘Bussin With The Boys,’ Taylor went ahead and let it fly that he stiffed the University of Georgia after a pile of cash was dumped on the running back to pick UGA over Florida.

How much money are we talking?

“It was up there,” Taylor told the Boys. “It was closer to 50,” Taylor added when pushed on whether the number was $30,000 or $50,000.

“Those were the days. I would just go over to this guy’s place and say ‘Hey, I’m in West Palm visiting my mom,'” Taylor recollected while noting that the bag man would tell him to stop by and visit.

“Thousand, 15, three grand every time I went over, and I went over three or four times,” the Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jags legend added.

Former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor says the University of Georgia gave him close to $50,000 to attend the school, but he still went to Florida / via Bussin’ With The Boys / Getty Images

