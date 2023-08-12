Fred Smoot, Former Washington Commanders Player, Current Broadcaster, Arrested Over Failure To Pay Child Support

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL cornerback and current Commanders broadcaster Fred Smoot was arrested in Virginia on Thursday over lack of payment for child support.

Smoot turned himself into the Loudon Center Adult Detention Center where he remained until Friday. He was not part of his typical Commanders postgame coverage last night after their 17-15 victory over the Browns. Former Commanders tight end Doc Walker filled in for him.

Former Washington Commanders cornerback and broadcaster Fred Smoot was arrested over failure to pay child support. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

According to TMZ Sports, Smoot was arrested for “Failure to comply with support obligation.” It’s the latest in a history of the former star cornerback’s refusal to obey the law. He has been arrested multiples times throughout the yeas including having to be handcuffed by multiple officers after failure to appear in court in 2019 over traffic violations of all things.

Fred Smoot played seven of his nine NFL seasons with Washington before joining the Minnesota Vikings for two additional seasons. It was there that he plead guilty to misdemeanor charges on what would become known as the “Love Boat” scandal, where multiple Vikings players hired prostitutes for a boat party in 2005.

The 44-year-old Smoot was definitely good during his playing years, racking up 21 interceptions in 104 total starts throughout nine seasons.

The Commanders open their season at home on September 10th against the Cardinals. It will be the first time in decades without having Daniel Snyder as their owner.