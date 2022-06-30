Fred Couples Slams Phil Mickelson For Joining LIV Golf: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Talk To Him Again’

Fred Couples is no fan of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

And after what’s transpired the past six months, his opinion of Phil Mickelson has changed as well. Mickelson, the biggest household name to join the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit, once shared a good rapport with Couples, which appears to now be done.

Couples, a Hall of Famer and 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, said Wednesday that Mickelson’s press conferences since debuting in LIV Golf show a man that’s been censored by top officials of the upstart league.

“These guys — you’ve seen their interviews, right?” Couples told Golf.com. “Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke.”

Couples, 62, said that he isn’t happy that Saudi Arabia is the main financial backer of LIV Golf. The country has been accused by human rights organizations of torturing, kidnapping and murdering women. The Saudi royal family was reportedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Mickelson, 52, and Couples shared the spotlight numerous times during their career, notably at the 2006 Masters, when the two were paired on Sunday. Mickelson went on to win his second of three green jackets and the two embraced on the 18th hole.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

But as far as Couples is concerned, the moments and the photos will live in the past. Couples said that he has no interest in speaking with Mickelson again.

“I don’t think I’ll ever talk to him again,” Couples said. “What for? I’m not in the same boat as him anymore, and probably never will play golf with him again. I’m not saying that to be mean. We’re just in different orbits.”

