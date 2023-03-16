Fred Couples Tees Off On LIV Golfers, Calls Phil Mickelson A ‘Nutbag’

Videos by OutKick

Fred Couples being the level-headed legend he is doesn’t have a problem with LIV Golf, but he does have a problem with the players who have joined the Saudi-backed golf league spewing generic taglines while also bashing the PGA Tour.

The 1992 Masters champion recently attended a breakfast to promote this week’s PGA Tour Champions event, the Hoag Classic, and did not hold back while sharing his opinion about LIV golfers.

He didn’t just loop all LIV golfers together in one group, either, he specifically took aim at Phil Mickelson.

“I don’t have a problem with LIV,” Mickelson said, according to the Orange County Register. “What my problem has been when I tweet every now and then, is what these guys say when they go to the LIV Tour.”

“If you’re giving Phil Mickelson $200 million at age 52 to shoot 74 and 75, God bless you.”

Fred Couples sounds like he couldn’t care less about LIV Golf. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Couples reportedly called Mickelson a “nutbag” during his rant as well before admitting that the lefty is probably one of the 10 best players to ever play the game.

He was later asked whether or not he believes LIV will survive.

“I don’t really care if it survives” was his response.

The 63 year old Couples won 15 times on the PGA Tour and has picked up another 14 wins on the PGA Tour Champions circuit as well.

