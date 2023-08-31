Fred Couples Says Justin Thomas Was The ‘Strongest Pick’ For U.S. Ryder Cup Team After Previously Predicting Cam Young Would Be Picked

Videos by OutKick

Fred Couples, an assistant captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, predicted just last month that Cam Young would receive a spot on the team. “Cam Young will be in Italy” were Couples’ exact words. Now that Zach Johnson didn’t use one of his six captain’s picks on Young, and instead went with the somewhat controversial pick of Justin Thomas, Couples is all aboard the JT train.

Johnson ultimately went with Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Thomas with his captain’s picks. JT theoretically received the final spot on the team given his current lack of form.

Thomas managed just two Top 10 finishes in full-field events this season, missed the cut in three of the four major championships, and failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He also finished 144th in strokes gained: putting and 138th in driving accuracy.

Justin Thomas has been a leader for the U.S. team in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Couples believes he was a no-brainer pick to represent the U.S.

“I think the JT thing is the strongest pick. That was a no-brainer,” Couples said on his Sirius XM Radio show. “The analytics would say no, the way he plays golf, said yes. One of the things JT can do is he can dissect the golf course. That’s what we’re counting on.”

The last time the U.S. was forced to dissect a golf course was during the 2018 Ryder Cup held in France. Thomas was the lone American to pass that test going 4-1-0 on the week while the U.S. was embarrassed 17.5-10.5.

Historically speaking, the U.S. hasn’t successfully figured out a golf course across the pond as it has been 30 years since they’ve hoisted the Ryder Cup trophy on foreign soil.

