Frank Gore Jr.’s auntie was thrilled to see her nephew win a bowl game on Saturday, but she was a little bit too excited for his liking. It made for a hilarious, extremely relatable postgame moment.

Y’all chill I love my auntie to death — Frank Gore Jr (@stn_2lit) December 18, 2022

Gore Jr., son of the 16-year NFL running back who spent time with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins Bills and Jets, plays for Southern Mississippi. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound running back was a First-team All-Sun Belt selection this fall and ran for 1,053 yards on 207 carries during the regular season.

He also caught 19 passes for 219 yard and completed six of his 12 pass attempts. Gore Jr. does it all (largely from the Wildcat formation) and recently announced that he would be returning in 2023 for his senior season.

Before turning attention to next year, Gore had himself a day to close out this season. The 20-year-old put the Golden Eagles on his back and led them to a 38-24 win over the Rice Owls in the LendingTree Bowl.

In the game, Gore completed two of three pass attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Frank Gore Jr. lines up in the wildcat formation and throws his 8th career passing TD pic.twitter.com/oUtbPfKQPs — BennyGIFs (@BennyGIFs) December 18, 2022

More importantly, he rushed 21 times for 329 (!!) yards and two rushing touchdowns. His ridiculous outing set the record for most rushing yards in bowl game history.

After the game, Gore and his teammates were lit.

Frank Gore Jr with a happy dance with his offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/a2pyM13VaV — Dima Mixon (@dima_mixon) December 18, 2022

The spotlight, though, was on the running back. Understandably so.

“We want the big ring not the little one.”



You think this guy’s had a night? Frank Gore Jr. with a #USM record 329 yards rushing and a couple of explosive TD runs as Golden Eagles running past Rice 38-24.@wdam @stn_2lit #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/oiUtRmL5Sy — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) December 18, 2022

To add to his legendary evening, Gore had one of the funniest postgame interviews of all-time. As he was speaking with ESPN’s Alyssa Lang, his excitable auntie came over to celebrate.

She was so proud of her nephew and wanted to give him all of the love. It was really sweet, but in that moment, Gore needed to adhere to his obligation and had to set some boundaries.

The “auntie, chill!” as he curved her with a stiff arm was absolute gold.

What a night it was for Southern Miss, Gore Jr., and his family. As soon as the interview ended, he ran over to give his auntie a much-deserved hug.