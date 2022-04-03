Frank Gore Announces Official Retirement; Signing One-Day Deal With 49ers

Frank Gore has officially announced his retirement from the NFL and will do so as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
On Sunday, the news was made public via TheSFNiners podcast where the 38-year-old stated his intentions to sign a one-day deal with the Niners and finally ride off into the sunset.
After being drafted in the third round by the 49ers in 2005, Gore dedicated 10 seasons to the Red and Gold — rushing for more than 1,000 yards in eight of those seasons.
Gore’s steady production and prominence as an iron man in the backfield made him a notable runner and a crutch for San Francisco’s offense.
As San Francisco worked to develop a young Alex Smith under center in the mid-to-late aughts, Gore kept the sticks moving on Sundays.
Gore led the NFC in rushing his sophomore season (1,695) and was named to his first Pro Bowl — the first of five in his career — that year.
He will retire with the third-most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000) — trailing only Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355) on the list.
Gore signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and went on to join the Dolphins, Bills and Jets before entering free agency prior to the 2021-22 season.
In his final season in 2020-21, playing for New York, Gore rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns.
Gore also said in the interview that he expressed an interest to join San Francisco’s front office amid his retirement talks with 49ers president Jed York.
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela