Francis Ngannou, Ex-UFC Champ, Unintentionally Obliterates Doors To Pieces

Superhuman strength exists and it has a name: Francis Ngannou.
At 6-foot-4, 258 lb., Francis Ngannou is an undisputed behemoth. And if you aren’t familiar with Ngannou’s otherwordly force, here’s a look at the guy.
“Built different” is correct when it comes to Ngannou. And let that be motivation to hit the gym today.
Ngannou, the former undisputed UFC heavyweight champ, is showing off his strength to the masses with a viral video showing the Cameroonian smashing two shop doors after ‘pulling’ instead of ‘pushing.’ Despite the accident and owner’s outrage, Francis Ngannou made the situation right by paying for the door, per the tale pieced together on social media.
WATCH FRANCIS NGANNOU DESTROY DOOR:
Ngannou anticipates a debut boxing bout against the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) in several weeks. And smashing a door to smithereens out of sheer strenth ain’t a bad way of pumping fear in your oppoenent. With that upcoming fight, the mind-shattering video may just be another bit of promo by Ngannou for the Oct. 28 event in Abu Dhabi.
“…with a viral video showing the Cameroonian smashing two shop doors after ‘pulling’ instead of ‘pushing.’”
You got that backwards. He was pushing instead of pulling.