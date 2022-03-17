FOX’s Latest ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal Isn’t An Average Joe

FOX saw one of its most revered talents deliver their swan song on Wednesday.

As part of the latest episode of FOX’s The Masked Singer, the latest costumed character, “Ram,” was revealed … turning out to be decorated sportscaster Joe Buck.

This is how Joe Buck signs off from Fox. pic.twitter.com/MaDQ8xXtVz — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 17, 2022

In his final appearance behind a FOX mic, Buck shared his goodbyes to a roaring crowd that likely recognized his voice and visage from countless Sunday marquee matchups on the network.

He performed a rendition of Cheap Trick’s If You Want My Love, capping off a 20-year run with FOX.

Fans of ESPN’s Monday Night Football will see more of Buck and longtime broadcasting partner Troy Aikman as the new crew headlines MNF in 2022.

As reported by OutKick’s Bobby Burack, Joe Buck will additionally contribute to the sports network’s streaming service, ESPN+, and will not call baseball games as he did with FOX Sports.

Burack adds, “Fox will likely replace Buck with Kevin Burkhardt, another strong game-caller. Fox could then keep Burkhardt paired with Greg Olsen, whom the network likes, or try to sign a big name like Sean Payton.”

