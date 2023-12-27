FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 17 Picks

Videos by OutKick

It is the penultimate week of the 2023 NFL regular-season. Luckily, the FREE-to-enter NFL contest called the “FOX Super 6″ will run throughout the playoffs. The game is simple. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. FOX Sports has doled out $160,000 through the 1st 16 weeks of the season. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 17 picks

1. Which player will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

It’s crazy New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley is the least selected running back for this question. Barkley is the only good skill-position player the Giants have. They run so much of their offense through Barkley and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense is mediocre.

The 1st question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

He missed three games from Weeks 3-5. But, since returning to action, Barkley is 5th among all running backs in yards from scrimmage, 2nd in rushing yards, and 1st in carries.

Finally, New York is replacing QB Tommy DeVito with QB Tyrod Taylor in Week 17. Barkley averaged 114.7 yards from scrimmage in Taylor’s 1st three games as a starter from Weeks 6-8.

PICK: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

The first part of this question is deciding who will win the two matchups. My answer is the Houston Texans will beat the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the New Orleans Saints.

I’m putting Houston first here because Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud should return after missing the past two games with a concussion. Plus, Tennessee’s defense is the worst in the pool above and the Titans have nothing to play for.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Tampa Bay’s offense has been clicking lately. The Buccaneers have scored 29, 34, and 30 points in their last three games vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Finally, the Bucs beat the Saints 26-9 in their 1st meeting this season in Week 4.

PICK: 1- Texans, 2- Buccaneers, 3- Titans, and 4- Saints

3. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Niners QB Brock Purdy played the worst game of his young career in San Francisco’s 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Christmas night. Purdy threw 4 INTs with zero TDs. With that in mind, I’m counting on a bounce-back effort from Purdy.

The 3rd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

More importantly, the Washington Commanders have the worst pass defense in the NFL. Washington is last in opponent’s QB Rating and adjusted yards per pass attempt and 31st in passing yards allowed per game.

PICK: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

By placing 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk atop this list, I’m connecting my third and fourth question picks. If Purdy goes off vs. the Commanders, there’s a good chance Aiyuk has a big-game. Aiyuk leads San Francisco in catches, receiving yards, and targets.

Question #4 for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has the 3rd-most receiving yards in the league and he ranks above all the wideouts in this group. Finally, Los Angeles WR Puka Nacua edges out Seattle WR D.K. Metcalf since New York has a worse pass defense than Pittsburgh.

PICK: 1- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, 2- Eagles WR A.J. Brown, 3- Rams WR Puka Nacua, and 4- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

5. Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Honestly, I’m just fading the FOX Super 6 contest entrants. Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the least picked wideout in this pool. If Lockett outperforms the other options here, I’ll gain ground on the contest. And I could see the Steelers focusing their attention on Metcalf, which could lead to softer coverage on Lockett.

The 5th question for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

PICK: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer | Seahawks win by 4 points or more

Seattle has scored 17 or fewer points in five of its past six games. The Seahawks were losing for three quarters against a bad Titans team last week before snatching victory out of the jaws of defeat.

The final question for Week 17 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

That said, the market overrates Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks are 19th in points per game, 26th in 3rd-down conversion rate, and 28th in red-zone scoring rate. It’s tough to win by margin if you cannot convert in those high-leverage situations.

PICK: Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

