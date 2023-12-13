FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 15 Picks

Videos by OutKick

The only way to make football better during the holidays is to win money off your NFL knowledge. Well, luckily you a FREE CHANCE TO WIN MONEY by playing the FOX Super 6 NFL contest on the FOX Sports App.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Through the 1st 14 weeks of the NFL season, FOX Sports has given out $140,000 in winnings for this contest. While it might seem impossible to answer all six questions correctly, over the last four weeks, seven contestants have perfect entries.

NFL fans are using their winnings from the FOX Super 6 contest to pay for Christmas gifts or as bragging rights over friends. Again, the best part of this contest is it’s completely FREE. Since, I’ve yet to make money this season, use my entry below as a guide for “What not to do”.

FOX Super 6 NFL Week 15 picks

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

The Buffalo Bills are fully healthy on offense and Josh Allen has more than enough weapons to get it done vs. an overrated Dallas Cowboys defense. It’s hard to prove this because Dallas has played a soft schedule this season.

The 1st question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Yet, the Cowboys did get lit up by San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith. Allen is better than both of those guys and the Bills need to lean on their stud QB if they want to sneak into the playoffs.

PICK: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a perfect “get-right” game for the Green Bay Packers. Tampa’s defense is what fantasy football owners call a “pass funnel.” Meaning, anyone can throw on the Buccaneers.

They’ve allowed the 3rd-most passing yards this season and 3rd-most yards after completion. There’s a chance Packers No. 1 WR Christian Watson and 1st-string RB Aaron Jones return to action in NFL Week 15.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Green Bay beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 last season when QB Baker Mayfield was starting for the Rams. The Packers held Baker to just 111 passing yards and Rams coach Sean McVay is a way better offensive mind than Bucs coach Todd Bowles.

As far as the Bears-Browns go, I think Cleveland’s world-class defense shuts down Chicago on Sunday. It’s a pretty simple game-plan for the Browns too. They just need to keep Bears QB Justin Fields in the pocket and take away Chicago WR D.J. Moore.

PICK: 1- Packers, 2- Browns, 3- Buccaneers, and 4- Bears

3. Which running back will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

New York Giants rookie QB Tommy DeVito is one of the funnest stories in the NFL currently. However, if the Giants are going to finish this season strong, it’ll be on the legs of RB Saquon Barkley.

The 3rd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

In fact, since returning from an injury in Week 6, Barkley is leading the NFL in rushing with 669 yards. Furthermore, New York’s offensive line is getting healthier and New Orleans is 27th in yards per rush allowed.

PICK: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

My Bills WR Stefon Diggs pick here correlates with my Allen pick above and my answer to the sixth question below. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is definitely having a better season but I think Diggs bounces back after a string of mediocre games by his standards.

Question #4 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Even though I expect the Browns to mitigate the damage Moore does, I have more confidence in the Bears WR than Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. Kansas City visits New England Patriots this week and Bill Belichick is known for taking away his opponent’s best weapon. The Patriots have extra prep time after playing Thursday in Week 14 and the Chiefs’ pass game has taken a step back this season.

PICK: 1- Bills WR Stefon Diggs, 2- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, 3- Bears WR D.J. Moore, and 4- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

5. Which team will gain the most TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?

The New Orleans Saints are great at moving the ball inside the 20s but have trouble punching it home. New Orleans struggling to score TDs instead of kicking FGs doesn’t hurt us in this question though. Plus, the Saints are the only home team of this group and they play on a fast track in a dome.

The 5th question in the contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

More importantly, the New York Giants are 26th in yards per game allowed, which ranks worse than any other defense in the pool above. The Giants have given up at least 400 total yards in four games this season.

PICK: New Orleans Saints

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer | Bills win by 3 or more points

Dallas will be a public ‘dog, which tend to get slaughtered by sportsbooks. It’s rare for sportsbooks to “need” the favorite to win since the public usually loves betting favorites. But, as you can see below, 66% of the FOX Super 6 entrants are picking the Cowboys here.

Question #6 in the contest for Week 15 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

That said, Dallas’ offense isn’t as good on the road and visiting Buffalo in December is one of the toughest road games in the NFL. Finally, this is a good spot to fade the Cowboys. They are coming off the biggest win of their year by beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

PICK: Bills win by 3 or more points

