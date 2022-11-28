Fox Sports Has Historic Ratings Weekend

Fox Sports absolutely crushed the TV ratings over Thanksgiving weekend.

Generally speaking, if a network gets one big event, it’s considered a huge success. Well, Fox obliterated that standard Thursday through Saturday last week.

The Cowboys/Giants game drew 42 million viewers Thursday, USA drawing with England in the World Cup had 20 million viewers and Michigan beating Ohio State averaged 17 million viewers.

All three events put up record ratings.

In a three-day span since Thanksgiving, American TV saw its:



– Most-watched reg. season NFL game ever

– Most-watched men's soccer match ever

– Most-watched reg. season Fox CFB game ever pic.twitter.com/gvSOQxMJkz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 28, 2022

Is Fox tired of all this winning?

There’s doing well, and then there’s what Fox did late last week. It’s unlike anything fans have seen before when it comes to dominating TV ratings.

In the span of three days, Fox had the most-watched regular season NFL game in history, the most-watched soccer game in American history and the most-watched regular season college football game in the network’s history.

That’s a murderer’s row of TV success.

Michigan beating Ohio State put up huge ratings. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It just goes to show that while ESPN might be focused on going woke and alienating sports fans, Fox Sports is broadcasting events people actually want to see.

The numbers are massive, and it’s just another example of the fact that giving people what they want results in getting huge numbers.

It’s pretty simple. Provide fans with interesting and compelling games, and the viewers will respond.

England/USA game put up monster ratings on Fox. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Something tells me Fox is just getting started with plenty of sports action left in 2022.