Fox News Channel And OutKick Team Up For Primetime Special

OutKick is coming to primetime with an assist from Fox News.

On Sunday, August 27th at 10 PM/ET OutKick on Fox will air on FOX News Channel (FNC). The hour-long primetime special will feature OutKick founder Clay Travis and hosts Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt. Sunday’s primetime special will see the OutKick personalities providing their unfiltered opinions on sports, culture, and the topics Americans are talking about right now.

In addition to Clay, Tomi and Charly, special guests will also make appearances. Those guests include: Riley Gaines, host of the Gaines for Girls podcast on OutKick, OutKick.com columnist Mary Katherine Ham, and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.



This marks the first primetime special for OutKick on FNC and comes on the heels of the platform distributing its content across FOX News Media properties with its premier shows, OutKick The Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and Gaines For Girls now available on FOX Nation.

