YouTuber Hit With Lifetime Ban From Vegas Casinos After Absurd Interaction With Security

Videos by OutKick

YouTuber Fousey might not be back in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Fousey, who has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, shared a video of himself Monday morning in a heated altercation with security at the Cosmopolitan.

It’s not entirely clear what sparked the situation, but Fousey claimed he was simply paying his bill and being disrespected. Seems like there has to be a little bit more to it than that, but that’s his version of events.

The social media influencer used incredibly vulgar language with security, and started the video by shouting, “F*ck you and your hotel, dog.”

MGM – the company that now owns the Cosmo – decided his antics had crossed the line and apparently hit him with a lifetime ban.

“They said because of my trespassing incident, I’m banned from every MGM hotel in Vegas. 86’d. Can never go again. Ever. Banned, and you know what? Yeah, it hit me like a fucking…It hit me big. My heart sank,” Fousey claimed in a video shared Monday night.

For some reason, his tone is beyond annoying. Chalk on a board sounds better.

G7 x Vegas is officially coming to an end. Thank you everyone for making my first 3 @KickStreaming streams a success. 20,000 Average viewers all weekend. Driving home to LA. Stream will or course be on. I’ll probably be listening to Drake and crying the whole ride. G7. It’s A… pic.twitter.com/9OdyyHHiT8 — fousey (@fousey) August 15, 2023

Fousey messed around with Las Vegas security and found out.

Here’s a quick life lesson for everyone who has ever been to Las Vegas or plans on going. Messing with security in a casino, especially the nice ones, is a recipe for disaster.

If there’s one thing Vegas casinos don’t mess around with, it’s security and the safety of clients. For example, there’s guards with guns all over the place. Customers are greeted by armed protection when walking into the Wynn. It’s not a joke or game.

People who are problems are going to get tossed. Security will be polite about it….right up until it’s no longer time to be polite.

Fousey says he’s banned from MGM properties after an incident at the Cosmo. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Live streaming yourself dropping f-bombs isn’t going to get them to stop your ejection. It’s just going to piss off security and it’s going to make the person with the camera look like a fool. Does this Fousey guy really think he came out looking good here?

He did not. Not at all. Fousey seems like a child, and again, what is up with the tone of his voice? Just bizarre.

Don’t mess with security in Sin City.

I go to Las Vegas a lot. It’s a very fun city. Knock on wood, I’ve never had an issue with security. I did have a guard once ask me if I had a gun and I told him he wasn’t taking it off me if I did. I was obviously joking. If security did ask me to leave, I would do it.

You know what I wouldn’t do? Start dropping f-bombs and filming it, but welcome to 2023. Everyone wants to focus on clout.

YouTuber Fousey banned from Las Vegas MGM casinos after incident at the Cosmo. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Now, Fousey says he’s banned for life from all MGM properties. That’s a shame for him because those are some of the best places in Las Vegas. He messed around and found out. Bad news for him, but hilarious for the internet.