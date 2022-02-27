Four Teams Are Eyeing Packers WR Davante Adams For Potential Trade

Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams appears to have two conditions before rejoining the Green Bay Packers for another season: keep reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers on the team and become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Should Green Bay and general manager Brian Gutenkunst not deliver on the terms, Adams will likely find a new home — and suitors are already getting in line.

According to Tony Pauline at Pro Football Network, several teams in the AFC are targeting Adams for a potential trade as the 29-year-old’s future with the Packers remains uncertain.

The four organizations keen on welcoming Adams are the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Pauline’s sources.

Adams has surpassed 1,300+ receiving yards in three of his last four seasons — also catching 47 touchdowns in that span.

Last season, Adams set career-highs in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,553) while appearing in 16 games. His exceptional receiving also became a Packers franchise record for most single-season receiving yards.

All four teams reportedly interested in Adams currently offer more substantial potential for success than the Packers.

Denver has been rumored to be in the running to acquire Aaron Rodgers, should he not agree to return to Green Bay after what he considered his “last” season with the team.

Jacksonville could benefit from a veteran wideout to aid the young Trevor Lawrence segue into the NFL after a rocky year under Urban Meyer and Darrell Bevell.

Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Chargers’ new direction under HC Brandon Staley and the up-and-coming Justin Herbert could be greatly aided by a receivers room that features Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Adams.

As for Las Vegas, the offense could quickly fill in the void left by former No. 1 option Henry Ruggs and elevate Derek Carr to a higher tier of quarterback in the NFL with the help of Adams and new HC / former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

With rumors of Gutenkunst considering a franchise tag for the team’s star wideout and bearing no guarantee that Rodgers will return, Adams could force his way out of Green Bay with his stock seemingly at an all-time high.

