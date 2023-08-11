Four More Iowa State Football Players Linked To Gambling Probe

Videos by OutKick

More Iowa State Cyclones are being charged as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s gambling probe continues.

Cyclones running back Jirehl Brock, defensive tackle Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika, and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg all face charges of tampering with records.

This comes about a week after quarterback Hunter Dekkers was also charged.

It’s a big blow to the program as all five of the players charged were expected to start when the season gets underway later this month.

According to the Des Moines Register, every player facing charges is accused of placing bets under the names of third parties.

Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is one of four more players facing charges for betting on games. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three Players Bet On Iowa State Games

Brock reportedly placed more than 1,300 bets worth over $12,000, and Hanika is accused of placing 288 bets, 70 of which were on Iowa State basketball games.

Meanwhile, Remsburg placed 273 bets on NCAA basketball and football games, however, none of them involved Iowa State.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Lee placed 115 bets for more than $885. However, 26 of those wagers were on 12 Iowa State football games. This includes a bet on Texas to beat the Cyclones in 2021, which was a game that he played in. Lee recorded one tackle in Iowa State’s 30-7 loss.

Brock, Lee, and Hanika could face permanent ineligibility. This is due to NCAA rules against gambling on a student-athlete’s team or others at the same school.

On Thursday, the school released a statement on the matter.

“Since becoming aware of potential NCAA eligibility issues related to sports wagering by several of our student-athletes back in May, Iowa State University has been actively working to address these issues with the involved student-athletes, and that process remains ongoing,” Nick Joos, Iowa State senior athletics director, said in a statement, per the Des Moines Register.

“We will continue to support our student-athletes as our compliance staff works with the NCAA to sort out questions surrounding their future eligibility for athletics competition.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle