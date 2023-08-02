Videos by OutKick

Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating a gambling scandal that involves both University of Iowa and Iowa State University athletes. Both in-state schools had underage athletes that allegedly placed illegal wagers under the guise of their parents’ identities.

Hawkeyes backup kicker Aaron Blom is said to have placed about 170 wagers that totaled $4,400. Eight of the bets were on his own school, including at least one hilarious bet on his own team.

125 miles to the west, Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers reportedly placed 26 bets on his own school. One of them was on the football team, although he was not playing in that specific game.

Dekker’s lawyer was quick to deny the allegations. He said in a statement that his client “will plead not guilty to that charge because he is in fact not guilty of that charge.”

It doesn’t get much more straightforward than that right there.

Dekkers is innocent because he is innocent. Got it. Very compelling.

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers may have blown his defense.

As Dekkers and his legal team maintain that nothing illegal occurred, a new leaked video will not help their case. It appears to show the former four-star quarterback at a bar.

In the video, Dekkers — with drink in his left hand and slight slur to his speech — seemingly walks up to a young lady and extends his right hand to shake on a bet. He, or whomever it might be in the video *wink wink*, puts $500 on the Cyclones to beat their Week 2 opponent.

The unnamed person goes on to say “save it, don’t post it through because it’s technically illegal” before the video ends. He is referring to the bet being illegal.

Here is the team-issued photo of Dekkers, you be the judge:

Hunter Dekkers

Dekkers has been with the team since 2020 and it is unclear as to when the video may have been filmed. Iowa State played TCU in Week 2 of 2020 and Iowa in Week 2 of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. It will play Iowa again in Week 2 this fall.

Were Dekkers and Blom betting on the same in-state rivalry game? That’s for a jury to decide, but wouldn’t that be something!