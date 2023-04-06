Four Arrested For Stealing Watch From F1 Driver Charles Leclerc

Videos by OutKick

Four men have been arrested in connection with robbing Ferarri Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc last year in Italy.

The incident occurred on April 18, 2022, in the Tuscan town of Viraggio. That was just about a week before the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Police released video of the incident aftermath which shows Leclerc chasing after the thieves.

Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> https://t.co/Hdzu5cUe9q pic.twitter.com/0wAIIuPFm1 — Arma dei Carabinieri (@_Carabinieri_) April 4, 2023

Authorities said they arrested the two suspects who approached Leclerc and asked for a picture, only to steal his Richard Mille watch. Those two escaped on a scooter.

Two more suspects, who used an SUV to aid the other suspects in their escape, were also arrested.

In the video, Leclerc can be seen driving past the alleged accomplices’ SUV.

While police said they found two watches in a house belonging to one of the suspects, neither of those timepieces belonged to Leclerc.

Leclerc isn’t the only F1 driver criminals have victimized in recent years. McLaren’s Lando Norris was leaving a soccer match at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2021 when he was mugged. Once again, thieves made off with a custom-made Richard Mille watch, worth a reported $55,000.

In 2020, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly — who was racing for AlphaTauri at the time — had his Normandy, France home burglarized while he was away from home for a triple-header race weekend.

