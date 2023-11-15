Upcoming Horror Film ‘Founders Day’ Looks Truly Outrageous

Videos by OutKick

“Founders Day” looks like the perfect kind of horror film for a cold fall night with popcorn and beer.

As OutKick readers know, I’m a bit of a film junkie, and while horror films aren’t my preferred genre, there’s no doubt I’m a sucker for a good one.

Give me some blood, quick scares and a reasonable plot, and I’m sold. Is “Founders Day” the next film up the list?

It might be. The plot is described as, “In this bold political slasher, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every street corner, the residents must race to uncover the truth before fear consumes the town.”

If that’s not a perfect mix of cheesy and interesting for a B-film, then I don’t know what is. Check out the trailer below, and hit me with your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Will “Founders Day” be a must-watch horror film?

What do we all think? Again, this is the kind of film I can get pumped for. Turn your brain off, get a massive bowl of popcorn, put a couple iced down light beers in the fridge, kill the lights and let’s get after it.

There’s also something incredibly fun about horror stories that unfold in small towns or isolated settings. It cranks things up a notch. Throw in a nostalgic vibe, and it really kicks things into the next gear.

Think of every great horror movie – whether it’s “Friday the 13th” or the “Fear Street” trilogy – and odds are high it takes place in a small town.

The same is true for “Founders Day,” and it will all be going down right near an election. Get it? Get it, everyone? Do we understand why it’s called “Founders Day”? Very clever!

The only downside here is I hope the end message isn’t something about how the killers were right wingers. The first “Purge” movie was great, and from the third forward they were all terrible because it was lecturing how conservatives are awful and love violence.

Stop with that garbage. Give fans something that’s actually enjoyable, and as we all know, fans will respond!

This one is going on the list. Let’s hope “Founders Day” doesn’t let us down when it drops at some point in 2024. I’m always willing to give any small town horror film a shot.