Forrest Gump At College World Series? LSU Hero Cade Beloso Missed Last Out: ‘I Had To Pee’

Videos by OutKick

OMAHA, Nebraska – Life at the College World Series imitated art at the worst time Saturday night during LSU’s 4-3 win over Florida in 11 innings at Charles Schwab Field.

First, fate called LSU fifth-year senior slugger Cade Beloso, who homered to right field to lead off the top of the 11th to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Then he went all Forrest Gump. In one of the funnier moments in the 1994 classic film, Gump is being honored at the White House when he tells then-President John F. Kennedy, “I gotta pee.”

Throughout the Winston Groom novel that inspired the movie, Gump has to urinate during nervous moments several times.

So, too, did Beloso as the Tigers tried to get the final three outs of the game in the bottom of the 11th for the win before 25,258 in the first game of the best-of-three national championship series. The CWS continues Sunday with No. 2 seed Florida (53-16) and No. 5 seed LSU (53-16) playing at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU One Win From College World Series Title

If LSU wins, it is the national champion. A Florida win means there will be a third and decisive game Monday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Beloso was noticeably absent from the dugout in the bottom of the 11th after going 3 for 5 with two RBIs as the Tigers’ designated hitter. A reporter asked why he didn’t watch the last three outs with his teammates as LSU reliever Riley Cooper pitched.

“One, I had to use the restroom,” he said as laughter broke. “And then we got one out. And I was like, ‘I’m going to stay back here.'”

Athletes do tend to be superstitious, particularly in baseball. New York Mets’ first baseman Keith Hernandez refused to leave the manager’s office under Shea Stadium in 1986 for those reasons as his teammates rallied to beat Boston in Game 6 of the World Series.

LSU’s Cade Beloso Had No Control

“When you have no control over something, you want something to happen so bad you tend to get a little nervous,” Beloso said, either about baseball or bladder control – or both.

“Not to say I don’t trust Riley, because he’s the man, and he does his deal,” Beloso said.

Cooper (5-3) allowed one hit and one walk in three innings and struck out three inning for the win.

LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso watches his go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th inning leave Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday night at the College World Series. (Photo By C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

“But I was a little nervous just because, like, anything can happen in baseball,” Beloso said. “And I had to pee.”

After huge laughs, the press conference moderator then said, “Thank you.”

And good night.

LSU’s Cade Beloso Became Part Of History

Beloso hit his 16th home run of the season. And he became the first player in College World Series history to hit an extra-inning home run in the best-of-three championship series format since that began in 2003.

And Beloso was not done with his movie quotes, whether he realized it or not.

He quoted Robert Redford’s character Roy Hobbs in “The Natural” from 1984. Hobbs famously said, “God, I love baseball.”

When a reporter asked Beloso what it meant to him to hit a game-winning home run at the College World Series for a program he grew up watching and has been in for half a decade, Beloso beamed:

“I just love baseball. It’s as simple as that.”