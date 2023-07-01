Formula Regional Driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff Dies In Crash

Videos by OutKick

Dutch driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff died in a crash during a Formula Regional European Championship race at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday. He was 18.

Van ‘t Hoff was racing for Dutch MP Motorsport — a team for young drivers with future aspirations of racing in Formula 1.

Team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023



MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

“We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021,” MP said in a statement.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano’s family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well.”

Media reports said van ‘t Hoff died in a multi-car collision during a late restart. The track was wet with very low visibility.

Warning: This video shows the graphic accident.

Video of the crash that killed Dilano van't Hoff an 18 year old at the Formula Regional race at Spa-Francorchamps today. pic.twitter.com/sJDf2ogv0j — Levandov (@blabla112345) July 1, 2023

Van ‘t Hoff won the Spanish F4 championship in 2021. He held the No. 15 spot in the FRECA standings entering Saturday.

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps,” Formula 1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Teams held a minute of silence for van ‘t Hoff before the main 24 Hours of Spa race on Saturday.