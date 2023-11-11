Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Wants You To Know She’s Enjoying Her Hot Tub Way Too Much, So She Put On A String Bikini & Grabbed Her Camera

Videos by OutKick

The buzz surrounding former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose making a return to the ring has returned. Despite the fact that she’s been out of wrestling for almost a year now, she’s still asked on a regular basis if she has any plans on making a comeback.

The topic of a possible return to the ring came up multiple times this week. She sat down for an interview on a podcast and did a Q&A on Instagram, where she left the door open to join a WWE competitor.

Mandy Rose walks the runway at Paola Estefania at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for DC Miami Swim Week)

Rose was asked whether she has the itch to return to the ring on the podcast Busted Open. She responded by saying, “I’m actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get [the itch]… coming up on almost a year, but I really haven’t”

That’s not to say that she doesn’t miss the sport that made her a star. She does. She added, “I miss the camaraderie. I miss my friends over there.”

She added, “I speak to them a lot, I miss that adrenaline rush, of course, but the itch to get out there and wrestle right now? I don’t have it right now, I have to be honest.”

Will Mandy Rose Be Taking Her Talents Back Into The Ring?

That doesn’t mean if she received the right call that she wouldn’t answer. During a Q&A with fans on Instagram she was asked if she would join AEW or TNA in 2024.

Rose left the door open by saying, “I don’t know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe.”

Until that call is placed, Rose will continue to focus on all things content from the safe for Instagram to the content behind a paywall. That includes collaborations with some well-known creators.

That’s helped to keep her name out there which is good for business. She’s been making the most of it doing everything from running a skin care line to OnlyFans to hot tub promotion.

That’s right. Rose is out here promoting hot tubs now. She says she’s been enjoying her new “wayyyy too much” and put on a string bikini to prove it.

That’s advertising at the highest level right there. Throwing up racy content behind a paywall might get you kicked out of the WWE, but it’s not going to keep you from selling a hot tub or two.

Her fans might want to see her back in the ring, but why would she jump into a busy wrestling schedule – with a ton of travel and a risk of injury – when she can cash in standing in front of a hot tub in her bikini?