Former WWE Ref Tim White Passes Away At 68

Prominent WWE referee Tim White passed away over the weekend at the age of 68. News of his death emerged on Sunday, with no known cause, and reverberated through the world of wrestling with great sorrow.

White worked as a ref with the company throughout the 80s and 90s, also working as an agent to the late Andre the Giant in the mid-80s, whom White was great friends with.

After injuring his shoulder in 2002 during the Hell in a Cell battle between Chris Jericho and Triple H, White inched closer toward his grand exit from refereeing. He went through on his decision later that year after re-injuring the shoulder at WrestleMania XX.

White departed the WWE in 2009, ending a prosperous (and raucous) 24 years with the company.

Wrestling great Ric Flair paid his respects to White on Sunday.

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xrjWQ9ras7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 19, 2022

“I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace!”

Shawn Michaels added his condolences, as did the WWE.

“Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away,” the company posted on their socials. “WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/qFSeSw5eRF — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

RIP Tim White. Thank you for your hospitality at the Friendly Tap. We lost a great brother today. The industry is far better off for Tim having been in it. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 19, 2022

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

As evidenced by his hilarious skits, death will never defeat Mr. White.

Rest in Peace.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela