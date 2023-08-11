Former USWNT Star Sydney Leroux Throws Salt In Netherlands Wounds: ‘Wait To Talk S***’

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Leroux kept the receipts.

And now, the former U.S. Women’s National Team star is using them to clap back at Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn.

Beerensteyn mocked the USWNT after its elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday — saying the Americans talked too much.

“From the first moment I heard they were out, I was just thinking, ‘Yes, bye,'” Beerensteyn said.

So when the Netherlands fell 2-1 to Spain on Thursday, Leroux took joy in their defeat.

“One thing we’ve learned is wait to talk sh-t until after you’re on the podium with a gold medal because now… you’re bye too,” Lereoux posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Leroux was a member of the USWNT from 2011 until 2017. She currently plays for Angel City FC in the NWSL.

Sydney Leroux calls out the Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn

It’s clear Beerensteyn had some major beef with the United States from the get-go.

“From the start of the tournament, they had already really big mouths and were already talking about the final,” Beerensteyn said.

“I was thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you talking. I’m not being rude in that way, I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they’re out of the tournament — and for me, it’s a relief, and for them it’s something they will have to take with them in the future.”

Maybe Beerensteyn’s personal vendetta stems from the fact that she was part of the Netherlands team that lost 2-0 to the USWNT in the 2019 World Cup final. Regardless, she seemed way more focused on the American women than she was on her own match against Spain.

“Don’t start to talk about something that is far away. I hope they will learn from that,” Beerensteyn said.

Beerensteyn played all 120 minutes in the Netherlands’ quarterfinals loss to Spain. She also narrowly missed a goal to take a 2-1 lead in the 106th minute.

A lot of trash talking for a disappointing ending. Maybe she should have taken her own advice.