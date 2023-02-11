Former Umpire Joe West is Spending His Retirement Making Edits to His Wikipedia Page

Videos by OutKick

If you ever wondered what umpires do after retirement, Joe West is showing us what they shouldn’t do. Argue with Wikipedia editors over their own page.

West, seemingly in search of the rush he got from being the center of attention on the field, is now trying to make himself the center of attention off the field as well.

Reddit users noticed that the Joe West Wikipedia page had several attempted edits by a user named “Crewchief22.”

Most of the edits revolved around a 1983 incident in which West appeared to shove manager Joe Torre.

The edits from “Crewchief22” were not approved, which led to a not-so-subtle reveal of the man behind the username. Joe went off, demanding they erase the entire page.

“I constructively corrected the bulls*** that was on this page… there was never a shoving match between Joe Torre and West… I should know – I was there.

And the Federal Court order MLB to reinstate the umpires, just as I wrote.

If you aren’t going to leave my page alone, please remove it completely.

I don’t need anyone knowing anything about me … and I certainly don’t need anyone reading things that are not true. Either reinstate what I wrote or erase the entire page …. I’m tired of correcting your lies.”

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 17: Umpire Joe West calls out Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros , on fan interference in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Joe West Really Doesn’t Like Wikipedia

Clearly, “Cowboy” Joe doesn’t know how Wikipedia works.

But why does he really care in the first place? How many people are searching for Joe West’s Wikipedia page?

To be fair, he may be right about whatever factual errors are on the page. But then again, being right was never really his strong suit.

Given the attention seeking and stubbornness of umpires, it’s no surprise that MLB continues to move towards robo umpires.

Automated strike zones won’t spend their 70’s arguing with Wikipedia.