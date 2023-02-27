Former U.S. Swimming Champ Jamie Cail Found Dead, Investigation Looms

Videos by OutKick

Former swimming star Jamie Cail was found dead, and police have launched a criminal investigation.

Cail’s boyfriend found the 42-year-old unresponsive in their home in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The boyfriend, who has not been named, and a friend drove her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center in Saint John.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said in a statement

The Criminal Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into Cail’s death after authorities were notified of a “dead on arrival” around 2:40 a.m..

Jamie Cail swims in the Womens 200 Butterfly during the Janet Evan Invitational on July 15, 1999. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cail was a native of Claremont, N.H. As a teenager in 1997, Cail competed on the U.S. team at the Pan Pacific Championships. She won a gold medal as part of a relay race there.

Cail also won a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics (formerly FINA) Swimming World Cup in Brazil. While attending the University of Maine, she competed on the Black Bears swim team during the 2000-2001 seasons.

While living in the Virgin Islands, she worked at a coffee shop.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR. “She had a huge heart. (Cail) was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island, and everybody knows her.”

Other friends and former teammates posted their tributes on social media.

I remember we used to do dry land training to supplement swimming. One set was 10 x 1 minute rapid jumps while holding weights over one’s head. Most of us would hold 10 pound weights. Jamie would hoist a 45 pound plate above her head and push through pain. She was a real one. — Jooyoung Lee🥋 (@theyoungjoo) February 22, 2023

The investigation into her death is ongoing.