Former U.S. Swimming Champ Jamie Cail Found Dead, Investigation Looms

Former swimming star Jamie Cail was found dead, and police have launched a criminal investigation.

Cail’s boyfriend found the 42-year-old unresponsive in their home in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The boyfriend, who has not been named, and a friend drove her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center in Saint John.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said in a statement

The Criminal Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into Cail’s death after authorities were notified of a “dead on arrival” around 2:40 a.m..

Jamie Cail swims in the Womens 200 Butterfly during the Janet Evan Invitational on July 15, 1999. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cail was a native of Claremont, N.H. As a teenager in 1997, Cail competed on the U.S. team at the Pan Pacific Championships. She won a gold medal as part of a relay race there.

Cail also won a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics (formerly FINA) Swimming World Cup in Brazil. While attending the University of Maine, she competed on the Black Bears swim team during the 2000-2001 seasons.

While living in the Virgin Islands, she worked at a coffee shop.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR. “She had a huge heart. (Cail) was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island, and everybody knows her.”

Other friends and former teammates posted their tributes on social media.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

