Report: Former Tennessee HC Derek Dooley Is Joining Nick Saban’s Staff At Alabama

Former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley is set to join Nick Saban’s at Alabama, after a stint in the NFL.

Football Scoop is reporting that Dooley will join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst. The former Vols coach worked with Saban at LSU and the Miami Dolphins. Dooley then went on to become the head coach at Louisiana Tech, where he elevated their program before taking the Tennessee job.

After leaving Tennessee, Dooley spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, before taking a job as the Missouri offensive coordinator. in 2018. In 2020, Dooley joined the New York Giants as an offensive assistant, before being promoted to Tight Ends Coach for the 2021 season.

Following the 2021 season, Joe Judge was fired by the Giants and Dooley was looking for a job. He will now reunite with his former boss and become an asset behind the scenes.

This is the same type of position that Butch Jones and Lane Kiffin held at Alabama. Dooley will bring extensive knowledge with him to Tuscaloosa, as he looks to keep coaching.