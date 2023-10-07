Former Surgeon General Goes After Aaron Rodgers In Ridiculous, Deleted Post

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has had a target on his back since daring to decide against getting the COVID vaccines.

And as he’s been increasingly proven right over time, his critics have become increasingly desperate to criticize him for contradicting their demands.

The latest example is former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who became an infamous figure during the early part of the pandemic. Adams told the public in March 2020 in a now deleted tweet that masks didn’t work, posting forcefully, “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!”

Just a few weeks later after the political climate shifted, Adams was seen sheepishly changing his mind based on nothing, telling the public that rolling up t-shirts to cover their faces would slow the spread of the virus. After years of having virtually every single statement after his flip flop proven wrong, Adams has yet again taken to deleting embarrassing tweets.

This time, going after Rodgers with a bizarre, anti-science attack blaming his ACL injury on taking psychedelics. Naturally, Adams also praised Travis Kelce for conforming to his ideological desires by misleading the public on COVID vaccines for Pfizer money.

“Player A: Takes unregulated psychedelics, out for season,” Adams posted. “Player B: Takes FDA approved vaccine, dominant on field, team winning, dating T Swift.”

“I’m no football expert any more than Aaron Rodgers is a doctor but seems player B is ‘winning,’ no?”

Apparently he deleted the tweet. Here it is, for posterity. pic.twitter.com/0ZGbEoQ3yP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 6, 2023

Well Jerome, as your remarkable mishandling of the COVID pandemic showed, you’re not much of an “expert” on literally anything.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Adams’ Laughable Aaron Rodgers Criticism

It’s the height of irony that Adams went after Rodgers, blaming his injury on psychedelics, while claiming to be the arbiter of scientific truth.

Adams then doubled down later, posting “If you’re out for the season after making a number of well publicized and questionable choices about your own health, seems prudent not to criticize another player who is faring quite well with his health choices (including being vaccinated), no?”

And btw, I reposted this because many people (some intentionally) were missing the point. Psychedelics haven’t been shown to cause Achilles tears anymore than vaccines have been shown to prompt dates with Taylor Swift. But people with a history of promoting dubious health… — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) October 6, 2023

It’s hard to even know where to start with Adams’ ridiculous insinuations and misdirections.

Rodgers’ decision not to get vaccinated was eminently reasonable, given the evidence on myocarditis and the fact that as a young, healthy, extremely fit man, vaccination was likely to have little to no benefit for him against COVID.

Kelce’s statement that Adams praises, specifically references an absurd, blatant lie that getting vaccinated protected others. But because Adams agrees with the lie and spread it himself, Kelce deserves applause and Rodgers gets criticism.

Adams nonsensical remarks fail at every possible intellectual level. Both in implying that Rodgers or Kelce’s vaccination status has any bearing on their physical health, and in ignoring the real risk of side effects to promote his ideological agenda.

It’s hard to believe that Adams ever held a position of importance in the U.S. government. His reign of incompetence was so shockingly poor that he undoubtedly cost the country incalculable amounts of money and mental health through his horrific, evidence-free advocacy on masks, lockdowns and other mandates.

As always, those who claim to follow “The Science™” often know the least about it. The surprising part about this isn’t that Adams posted something so mind-bogglingly dumb, it’s that after being proven wrong time and time again, he’s still not tired of embarrassing himself publicly.