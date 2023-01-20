Former Super Bowl Champion Killed Mountain Lion With Bow and Arrow

Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe is apparently hunting mountain lions now.

Wolfe was a member of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 championship team, but that now may not be his most impressive achievement.

Apparently, a mountain lion was causing havoc in his rural Colorado neighborhood, upsetting residents.

Wolfe said in an Instagram post that the mountain lion had killed two dogs and a mule deer.

Locals drafted him to be the one to bring it down, and he obliged.

Although it was apparently a much tougher experience than he may have bargained for.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 3: Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos interacts with fans before warming up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Mountain Lion Causing Problems

According to Fox News, Wolfe said he hiked more than 9,600 feet before he finally found the mountain lion.

He then loaded up the bow and arrow and shot it.

“Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my [bow] and sent an [arrow] through him,” Wolfe wrote. “Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck.”

Wolfe also explained that he “almost died” during the chase.

Despite being 6-foot-5 inches tall, the mountain lion appeared to be nearly his height. Wolfe estimated that he weighed “probably” 195 pounds as well.

Pretty impressive shot with a bow and arrow.

Wolfe retired after the 2020 season, playing nine seasons, predominantly with the Broncos. He recorded nearly 300 tackles and 33 sacks during a solid NFL career.

But if he keeps this up, he may have a secondary career helping out locals with wildlife problems.