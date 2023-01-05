Former SI Swimsuit Cover Model Paulina Porizkova Greets The New Year Topless

Paulina Porizkova is starting off the new year by continuing to dunk on the haters. The 57-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model still has it and isn’t afraid to show it.

In September, she was having some issues with the worst among us – social media trolls. So naturally she decided to smoke them with a picture of herself rocking a thong bikini.

She captioned that look, “Troll bait: a 57 year old woman in a bikini. Who’s not at all feeling old and ugly. Sorry/not sorry trolls!”

Paulina Porizkova attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Paulina made it clear Wednesday that there will be more of the same in 2023. She’s going to continue to take off her clothes and do battle with the trolls. She got things started by sharing a picture of herself with nothing on but some black underwear.

She said of the topless shot, “The New Year is yawning wide open. I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide.”

“I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought,” she continued.

“All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud – even when undressed.”

Dust Off The Old SI Swimsuit Editions

It’s hard to argue with any of that or with her hashtag “between J-Lo and Betty White.” She definitely falls somewhere between those two. And like both of them has been able to stick around for a little while.

The more than 100,000 likes on the look indicates that Paulina might be closer to the J-Lo side of that scale. What’s her secret to pushing 60 and still being able to drop thirst traps? Laser treatments.

She said, “Everything I do is noninvasive and it’s incredibly subtle. The treatments that I prefer are the ones where you don’t look like you’ve been mauled by a bear.”

Obviously it’s not as simple as just getting laser treatments. But whatever Paulina’s doing, she should keep doing it. It’s working.