Former SI Swimsuit Cover Model Paulina Porizkova, 57, Taunts Trolls With A Thong Bikini Pic

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, Paulina Porizkova, took to Twitter on Friday to taunt the trolls. The 57-year-old did so in a leopard-print thong bikini.

The accidental former supermodel, occasional actress, and current writer – as she describes herself – first appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover back in 1984 at the age of 18. She went back-to-back the next year when she made a return to the cover.

Paulina Porizkova in 2019. (Sports Illustrated)

Paulina was back posing for the magazine in 2019 at the age of 54. From the looks of her latest picture she could still do some swimsuit modeling if she wanted to.

Her message to the trolls with the pic was a simple one, “Troll bait: a 57 year old woman in a bikini. Who’s not at all feeling old and ugly. Sorry/not sorry trolls!”

Troll bait: a 57 year old woman in a bikini. Who’s not at all feeling #oldandugly Sorry/not sorry trolls! pic.twitter.com/sNkPZqfvOO — Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) September 8, 2022

Age is just a number for former supermodels

The trolls didn’t have much to say about her bikini pic. The comment section seemed to be very supportive of her decision to share a look at her thong.

Dropping these kinds of looks isn’t anything new for Paulina. She often shares pictures of herself rocking bikinis in an attempt to fight against ageism.

She told SI Swimsuit back in 2019, “I’m deeply offended on behalf of all of us women who are rendered socially invisible once we look a certain age.”

It’s not hard to lead the fight against ageism when you look as good as Paulina does. Who could possibly argue that she doesn’t look good for 57? Apparently there are some that do.

They’re clearly in the minority and they’re clearly wrong. Her social media activity speaks for itself.