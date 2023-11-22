Former San Francisco 49ers WR Tedd Ginn, Jr. Speaks With Dan Dakich On The Downside of Coach Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

Former San Francisco 49ers wideout and kick returner Ted Ginn, Jr. formerly played under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at the pro level. Even then, trouble followed Harbaugh.

“Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” welcomed Ginn on the show Tuesday morning. The former Buckeyes wideout discussed his alma mater’s heavily anticipated bout against the Wolverines this Saturday, also touching on the topic of Harbaugh.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 04: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the field before a college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Speaking on Harbaugh amid the Michigan coach’s sign-stealing allegations and NCAA suspension, Ginn shared that while being a good influence on players seeking leadership, Harbaugh continually reaps controversy for every team he coaches.

Dakich spoke with Ginn on his experience playing for the coach in San Francisco.

Ginn said, “I’m really saying that playing for Harbaugh was awesome. … So our first two years that we went on the run, [Harbaugh] was a player’s coach and that’s the only thing I can really say. He always knew what was going on and how we jelled, how we reacted and how we practiced. All the little things that you are supposed to do as a pro coach when you have a superstar team like we had at the time. “

Jim Harbaugh Lets His Players Go Out And Win

Ginn admitted Harbaugh’s success with the Niners relied on a foundation of veteran leaders — touting names like Patrick Willis, Michael Crabtree, Frank Gore and Vernon Davis. The roster of Niners talent allowed the coach to seemingly stay out of their way and ride the success.

He added, “I mean, when you go back and you look at that team that he had an affair with Patrick Willis when I was in the bar ball, my friend Frank Gore, Vernon Davis, Michael Crabtree, Donte Whitner, Carlos Rogers. I mean, you just keep naming the guys on and on. You know, I’m saying you have so many superstar guys that all you had to do is let them go play. …

“If the right guys are there and they know how to lead, it’s going to be up to them. So he’s a great guy to play under. But it’s the things that come with him where he goes. … Every spot that he goes, he brings trouble in some type of way.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Ted Ginn #19 of the San Francisco 49ers outruns Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks on his way to scoring a touchdown on a kickoff return during their season opener at Candlestick Park on September 11, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

