Former Referee Says D.J. Moore Shouldn’t Have Been Penalized

Shortly after Panthers receiver D.J. Moore was flagged for removing his helmet after a touchdown, a former referee is coming to his defense.

“Our NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay says according to the written rule this should not have been called a penalty because Moore was not on the field when he took off his helmet,” said Tony Dungy Sunday evening, citing McAulay.

Terry McAulay was an NFL official from 1998 – 2018. And like most of America, he too, realizes the Panthers got screwed.

Moore’s play in question occurred after he hauled in a deep touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds to play. After making his way to the end zone, Moore took off his helmet to celebrate. A flag was thrown almost instantly. Moore had been penalized for excessive celebration.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022 D.J. Moore removes his helmet following a long touchdown.

Atlanta Defeated Carolina 37-34 On Sunday

By now, you know the rest. Carolina was forced to attempt a game-winning 48-yard extra point. Kicker Eddie Piñeiro shanked it and the Panthers went from a sure win to overtime. That overtime resulted in a Falcons win.

D.J. Moore celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

D.J. Moore finished the game with six receptions for 152 yards and the touchdown that resulted in the controversial penalty.

“It was a natural reaction, but you still have to know you can’t do that,” Moore said via WSOC-TV.

Actually, you can do that, D.J. But unfortunately for you and your teammates, there’s no rewriting history.

Day 2: Why doesn’t anyone care that DJ Moore was off the field when he took his helmet off??? No rule was broken! Why isn’t Carolina protesting the game? Get on this @PSchrags they cost us Million Dollar Picks money! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 1, 2022

Carolina visits the Bengals this Sunday. Chances are, D.J. Moore will keep his helmet on following any touchdowns. Even if he doesn’t have to.

