Former Reds All-Star Tom Browning Crashes Into House, Gets OVI

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Brown is in trouble after crashing his car into a house.

The incident also led to Browning being charged with OVI, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

TV station Fox 19 reported that the incident happened in Georgetown, Ohio, which is about an hour away from Cincinnati.

Browning reportedly drove off the road and hit a light pole, a tree, and then finally a house around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. Thankfully, no one inside the house was injured.

Witnesses said that it appeared Browning was speeding at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived on the scene, and according to the police report, one officer spotted Browning trying to back his truck out of the front yard at the house. Police blocked his car and ordered him to turn it off.

If you’ve got half an hour to kill, the full police bodycam video of the incident and arrest is floating around.

BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning was arrested for OVI after hitting a house in Georgetown. Browning, who lives in Edgewood, said he was on his way home from a fundraiser in Hamilton but could not explain how he ended up in Brown County https://t.co/uOeXBsGWON pic.twitter.com/fUTeJTSxdw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 30, 2022

Browning was then asked to complete some field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test revealed that Browning’s BAC at the time was .127; well above the legal limit. He admitted to having two bourbons. Police also found a pipe for smoking marijuana in Browning’s pocket.

Browning Told Officers A Strange Story

The former pitcher told police that he was on driving to his home in Edgewood, Kentucky, after attending a fundraiser hosted by Parliament-Funkadelic bass player Bootsy Collins in Hamilton, Ohio.

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested for drunk driving after allegedly attending a fundraiser hosted by funk legend Bootsy Collins. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Hamilton is about 90 minutes from where the crash occurred. Oddly, Browning claimed to have punched his home address into his GPS at around 6 p.m. that evening. That was more than 5 hours before the crash.

He posted $2,000 bail and is due in court on Sept. 14.

Browning spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, from 1984 to 1994. The 6-foot-1 lefty out of Casper, Wyoming also spent 1995 — his final big league season — with the Kansas City Royals. He nabbed an All-Star Game appearance in 1991. He earned the nickname “Mr. Perfect” after throwing a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988.