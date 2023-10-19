Former Ranger Ian Kinsler Shows Support For Israel During First Pitch

Videos by OutKick

Ian Kinsler returned to Texas, where he played from 2006-2013 to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Rangers ALCS battle against the Houston Astros.

And as a Jewish person, former manager of Israel’s World Baseball Classic (WBC) team and an Israeli citizen, Kinsler took the opportunity to show his support after Israel was the victim of terrorist attacks a few weeks ago.

Wearing his team uniform from the WBC, Kinsler threw out the first pitch Wednesday to a chorus of cheers.

Former Rangers star Ian Kinsler throws out the first pitch tonight while showing where his heart is.pic.twitter.com/4bQP76plO3 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 19, 2023

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 18: Texas Rangers alumni Ian Kinsler throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ian Kinsler Shows More Bravery Than Most Colleges, Entertainment Companies

Despite the obvious horror of terrorism leading to the deaths of an estimated 1,400 Israelis, with hundreds more still kept hostage in Gaza, those who claim to be the arbiters of moral good have found it difficult to condemn Hamas’ actions.

Colleges have either avoided making statements, seen mass protests of students opposing Israel, or issued half-hearted condemnations after receiving public criticism. Just Paramount and Disney in the entertainment industry have been willing to openly denounce terrorism.

Cowardly studios and executives are too terrified of criticism from their ideological allies on the left to do the right thing. So it’s good to see public support for Israel on a prominent stage.

Hopefully others follow suit.