Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Officially Booked For Prison Sentence Of 3-10 Years

Former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs will serve a three-to-10-year prison sentence for his role in a fatal car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in November 2021.

According to CBS 8 Las Vegas, the ex-Raiders WR was officially booked in Nevada’s Department of Corrections on Monday.

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Begins Prison Sentence

Ruggs caused the fatal car crash after traveling nearly 160 mph while intoxicated (BAC .161) at twice the legal limit.

He struck Tintor’s vehicle at near-full speed, leading to her entrapment in the burning car, alongside her pet dog.

Henry Ruggs III’s police booking photo on May 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

In May, Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

“Guilty,” Ruggs said before Nevada 8th Judicial District Court Judge Jennifer Schwartz.

Tragic Result For Promising Player

Due to his actions, Ruggs became a tragic case of athletic potential brought down by poor decision-making off the field.

The Alabama standout caught on as a deep-threat playmaker for the Raiders offense in his year-and-a-half with the team.

Seven games into his sophomore season, Ruggs logged more receiving yards (469) than in his rookie campaign (452).

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia lamented the tragic incident involving Ruggs.

“First of all, we want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Bisaccia said in a news conference following the crash. “A person lost their life yesterday morning, and we think it’s important to keep focus on that as we talk about this tragic event. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family.”

He continued: “That being said, we love Henry Ruggs. We want him to know that. It’s a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind. It’s something he’ll have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here, and we understand and respect the loss of life.”

Derek Carr reacted,

“My heart goes out so much … to the family, to all the families involved. No one ever wants to see this, whether it’s a football player or not, you never want to see something like this happen.

“It broke my wife and I’s heart, honestly. We talked about it a little bit, but I can only talk about it so much.”