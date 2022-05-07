Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Says Mark Davis Fired Him After Raising ‘Hostile Work Environment’ Concerns

Former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle claims that owner Mark Davis fired him Friday after he informed the NFL that multiple female employees made complaints that Davis created a “hostile work environment.”

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal released a text message sent from Ventrelle, who said his attempts at notifying Davis of the issues were ignored.

Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Mark Davis in retaliation to concerns he brought up of a hostile work environment within the organization, that were ignored. Then he brought them up to the NFL. He has retained legal council regarding his firing. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/jDzzdgmqtl — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 6, 2022

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as general counsel and president,” Ventrelle wrote. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark [Davis] created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.

“I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect this organization and its female employees. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to support the Raiders and the Las Vegas community I now call home. I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time.

DAN VENTRELLE, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS PART WAYS

Davis surprisingly announced Friday that Ventrelle, who had spent the previous 18 years in the Raiders organization — the last 10 months as team president — was no longer apart of the franchise. Davis didn’t provide a reasoning and said he wouldn’t be commenting any further at this time.

Ventrelle, 46, was instrumental in relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas and also led the COVID-19 vaccination project at Allegiant Stadium.

