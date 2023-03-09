Former Racecar Driver Turned OnlyFans Model Renee Gracie Is Attempting To Make A Comeback

Videos by OutKick

Former Australian racecar driver Renee Gracie is making an attempt to get back behind the wheel. She quit the sport in 2019 claiming that it was no longer her passion. She then took her talents to OnlyFans where she says she earns as much as six figures a month.

That’s the kind of money your own father would talk you out of retiring from. That’s exactly what Gracie’s old man did when she told him that she wanted to hang up her thong a few years ago.

Renee Gracie driver of #200 Harvey Norman Supergirls Falcon prepares for practice for the Bathurst 1000 (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Gracie kept producing content and feeding her bank account. She also started eyeing a return to racing. In 2021, the 28-year-old announced that she wanted to get back on the track.

Her plan was to shell out $1 million of her own money to buy herself a team. The ultimate goal was to race at the Bathurst 1000, an event she has competed in twice.

That comeback attempt wasn’t a successful one. An official – with no concept of how OnlyFans works – said at the time, “She is just using the sport to sell more videos. It is not even worth commenting on because it is not going to happen.”

The truth of the matter is she was truly hoping to make a comeback. Those plans haven’t changed and this time around things appear to be different.

According to reports, Gracie is preparing to be followed by a camera crew for a documentary about her racing comeback. The documentary, Revealed: Renee Gracie, is set to be released by Stan Sport. They will follow the OnlyFans model as she makes her return to racing.

She will attempt to compete as a wildcard at the Bathurst 1000, which takes place from October 5 through October 8 in Australia.

“We can’t wait to work closely with Rush Films to tell Renee’s story and continue our dedication to produce bold, unique and investigative content, not seen on any other platform,” Stan Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie, said of upcoming project.

Gracie last competed in the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2017. She finished in 23rd place after participating in 17 races.

The OnlyFans model making her return to racing should make for an interesting documentary. So should the racecar driver making her return back to full-time OnlyFans model. That’s one I’ll be keeping an eye out for.