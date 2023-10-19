Former Porn Star Lana Rhoades Is Relaunching Her OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Good news for Lana Rhoades fans who are tired of enjoying her content for free on the internet. The former porn star, and NBA player’s baby momma, is reluanching her OnlyFans.

The 27-year-old podcaster and social media personality sat down with Emily Ratajkowski for her podcast High Low with EmRata. The two discussed “bodies, boundaries, and taking control of your own image.”

Adult film actress Lana Rhoades (L) and adult film actor Markus Dupree accept an award during the Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Lana gets into the nitty-gritty of what the porn industry is really like, how she became the most-searched star on PornHub, whether her former occupation has changed her relationship to sex and sets the record straight on whether “porn should be illegal” as she was quoted as saying,” according to the description of the episode.

In a clip from the episode, shared by Rhoades on Instagram, she also announced the return of her exclusive content. Just in time for the holiday season.

When asked by Ratajkowski how she felt about the relaunch of her OnlyFans, she said, “Implied nudity and implied sexuality is really beautiful and also a way of creative expression.”

So what kinds of creative expression can subscribers expect? Well the kind where you might have a few drinks and make out with a friend.

Rhoades said, “Me and my friend who is here today, we shot my first one together and in real life, like we’ll get drunk and we’ll make out.”

“So it’s only things that I would do in my real life, or things that I truly find to be creative or beautiful. But we never go as far to like, oh like your boobs have to be out for this scene,” she added.

“We did a scene where we were like, in a river and we had like, white garments on, like, little flowy white pajamas and like, it gets wet and yeah, you can see your nipple through your clothes where I’m comfortable.”

“Like if my shirt kind of falls to the side and, like, you see it. But I never want to have to be like, like for the shot, your boobs have to be out. Like, that’s just so forced.”

There you have it. Rhoades will be making out with friends on occasion, there might be a wet t-shirt or two, and if you’re lucky she’ll say the word “like” 20 or 30 times.

If you’re not ready to hand over your credit card information for all of that I don’t know what you were expecting.