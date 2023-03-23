Videos by OutKick

John Peterson is a former national champion at LSU, a former PGA Tour player, a father of four, and someone who possesses common sense. Hailey Davidson is a golfer, a biological man, and competes against women as a transgender athlete.

The two recently got into it on Twitter, and Peterson put on an absolute masterclass that needs to be brought to everyone’s attention.

It all started when Monday Q Info shared a picture of a leaderboard from a women’s mini-tour event in Florida. Bella Dovhey, a 15-year-old, won the event beating the 28-year-old Davidson by a shot.

Bella Dovhey, a 15 year, 3x world junior champion, wins on a women’s mini-tour down in Florida. Finishing second was Hailey Davidson, the first transgendered woman to play LPGA Tour school.



Impressive stuff from a high school freshman pic.twitter.com/zCmVG1HUpp — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) March 22, 2023

Davidson losing to a girl who doesn’t have a driver’s license is tough enough, but Peterson brought more much-needed attention to the absurdity.

Davidson decided to mix it up with Peterson, which turned out to be a very poor decision.

After having his fun, Peterson pulled the ace out of his sleeve by sharing a picture of his family. Davidson tried, and failed, in trying to say Peterson isn’t a role model for his kids.

John Peterson is just a red-blooded American who loves his family and doesn’t believe biological men should be competing against women.

Good on ya. Mr. Peterson.

