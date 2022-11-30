Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi Destroyed By Son

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was on the wrong side of a hit stick last week, thanks to his son.

49-year-old Tedy, now an ESPN NFL analyst, had the (brief) pleasure of holding a blocking pad during his son Dante’s final high school football practice. He quickly learned that hitting runs in the family.

See, Pops was front and center during the team’s traditional “senior gauntlet.” And that probably wasn’t the best choice.

Dante got himself a head of steam, then headed straight for Tedy, soon sending him ass over elbows.

Watch the Bruschi-on-Bruschi crime unfold in the video below.

How my son says Happy Thanksgiving. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IvwqSA4Zv2 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 27, 2022

Bruschi Played 13 NFL Seasons

Dante’s teammates from Massachusetts’ Bishop Feehan High School went ballistic once their teammate dropped the shoulder. This was the kind of hit that ESPN analysts of yesteryear would’ve christened with a “you got jacked up!” call.

Tedy Bruschi enjoyed the hit almost as much as Dante. When the clip was shown during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown Tedy and his co-hosts couldn’t control their laughter. Bruschi mustered out a “good hit son,” as Rex Ryan, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck and Samantha Ponder laughed alongside him.

“I knew it was coming,” insisted Bruschi.

Randy Moss then chimed in: “All them years of you hollering upstairs ‘come clean that room up’ he had to get you back.”

That opened the door for Sam Ponder’s dad to be on the lookout, should their family ever entertain the idea of a gauntlet.

“I feel like every kid dreams of a moment like that when you’re allowed to,” quipped Ponder.

Tedy Bruschi took a shot from his son Dante at a high school practice. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Those Bruschi Family Genes

Anyone who followed the career of Tedy Bruschi shouldn’t be surprised that Dante can drop the hammer. Tedy was one of the NFL’s surest tacklers. He finished his Patriots career with more than 1,000 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 12 interceptions. Tedy, a three-time Super Bowl champion, also earned a Pro Bowl nod and was twice named second team All-Pro.

Dante is a senior linebacker who has made college visits to a number of schools including UMass and Villanova.

