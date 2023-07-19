Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel Rejects Bill Belichick As The Coaching GOAT

Videos by OutKick

Did Bill Belichick’s legacy suffer because of his split with former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady? One former Pats player thinks so and is shutting down talk of Belichick as the coaching GOAT because of Bill’s record post-Brady.

Longtime cornerback Asante Samuel, 42, whose son now plays for the Chargers, was caught dismissing Belichick as the GOAT for boasting a 25-25 record with the Patriots without Brady.

Brady’s Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, sans Belichick, also gives Asante Samuel’s point some merit.

“One thing I learned about being great is you got to be great in different situations,” Samuel shared on Tuesday, as relayed by TMZ Sports. “It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom.”

Is Bill Belichick the best coach in NFL history?



“ABSOLUTELY NOT” – Asante Samuel 😳@pick_six22 didn't hold back with @bmac_sportstalkpic.twitter.com/xkEhHIuYTJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2023

Samuel won two Super Bowls with the Patriots (2003, 2005).

He added, “Everybody knows it. Tom knows it, but he ain’t gonna admit it because he wants to be politically correct. That’s why I’m here, and I’m going to tell the truth.”

Before coaching Brady, Belichick went 36-44, tallying only one playoff appearance.

Samuel hasn’t been fond of his former team in retirement.

When rumors circulated that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could potentially play for New England, Samuel issued a public warning to LJ, advising him to AVOID the Patriots.

Asante Samuel singled out Belichick in his reasoning.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel tweeted in March.