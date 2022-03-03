Former Packers Coach Asked If He’ll Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t want to admit it, but his team would be eons better if Aaron Rodgers were the quarterback in Denver.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine, the former Packers offensive coordinator was asked whether his team was on the lookout to add his former tutee to the Broncos’ QB room, via trade.

“I’m just happy to be a Bronco right now,” Hackett said, via Yahoo Sports, dodging the question with MVP-level ambiguity — similar to Rodgers. “We’ll evaluate everything as we go.”

Denver has been a key destination rumored to submit a bid for Rodgers, who’s on the cusp of deciding between retirement, leaving Green Bay, or staying for one more dance.

Broncos general manager George Paton was also asked if Rodgers is a key target for the team as they look to fortify the position in the coming weeks, months.

“I think it’s always a priority,” Paton answered. “It’s the most important position in sports, and so we’re always looking.”

Paton then revealed the anguish behind his poker face as he listed his current slate of potential starting QBs.

“We do have Drew Lock under contract, we have Brett (Rypien), but we’re always looking and we’re gonna leave no stone unturned to find that guy,” Hackett responded, cluing the media in on the Broncos’ expectation to feature a new play-caller this upcoming season.

“We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. And so we’re going to be aggressive.”

Broncos notes: QB no Lock until Rodgers makes decision https://t.co/8S1cLNL8xy via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 2, 2022

With a wide receivers room featuring Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler (on the mend from an ACL tear), Hackett’s offense in Denver could easily usurp fellow AFC West competition if Rodgers were to touch down in Mile Hile.

Considering that Rodgers and lead Packers wideout Davante Adams — in the midst of contract limbo with Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst — could become a potential trade package, the Broncos aren’t asking themselves whether they want Rodgers, but if they have the sufficient capital to pony up for such a deal.

The Broncos boast roughly $38 million in cap space and currently hold 11 draft picks within the 2022 class.

