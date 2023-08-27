Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Killed In Car Crash, Toddler Survives

Videos by OutKick

Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul has died, Skate Canada announced on Saturday. She was 31.

Paul was killed in a multi-vehicle crash just outside of Toronto earlier this week. A truck plowed through a construction zone and struck seven vehicles — including hers.

Paul’s toddler, Charlie, was in the car with her at the time of the accident. He was taken to a children’s hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Three others also sustained injuries in the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “A shining star on and off the ice. Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

Alexandra Paul died this week in a multi-vehicle crash. (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandra Paul was an accomplished athlete.

Paul represented Canada alongside her partner Mitchell Islam at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Paul and Islam, who started skating together in 2009, won Canada’s junior ice dance title in the same year. They later won a silver medal at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championship in 2010.

The duo retired from figure skating in 2016 after placing third at U.S. Classic International.

“Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike,” Skate Canada wrote.

“As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul and Islam married in 2021 and welcomed Charlie into the world in 2022.

Alexandra Paul leaves behind husband Mitchell Islam and son Charlie. (Credit: GoFundMe)

“As a Canadian success story is tragically cut short, Alex will be remembered as a passionate, determined young lady who could illuminate any room she entered,” a GoFundMe page set up by friends said.

“She was not only kind, educated, witty, and resolute. But Alex was also a staple in the international Figure Skating community representing Canada at the Olympics. But above all, Alex will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother to Charlie.”