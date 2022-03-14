Former Notre Dame HC Lou Holtz Campaigning For Donald Trump

Videos by OutKick

Lou Holtz may have retired from coaching in 2004, but he still gives a hell of a pep talk. Over the weekend, the 85-year-old Holtz fired up the South Carolina crowd at a Save America rally, where he served as one of several guest speakers before former President Donald Trump took the stage in a pseudo-campaign for a potential 2024 run.

Standing before a crowd full of MAGA hats and Let’s Go Brandon t-shirts, Holtz rattled off several reasons why he backed Trump in his previous presidential run and why he still supports him for 2024.

“I trusted him. When he told you something, he meant it,” said Holtz. “He said what he meant and meant what he said.”

Ex football coach Lou Holtz said he supports Trump for 3 reasons: 1. “I trust him completely – when he says something take it to the bank;” 2. “Every decision he made wasn’t to help him personally, it was to help the country;” 3. “He cares about the people of this country.” pic.twitter.com/N7LdwhDgVZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2022

Before Holtz could take a breath, he was met with raucous applause, a sure sign of approval. Not skipping a beat, Holtz, who had success at both Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina, continued to praise Trump:

“He promised that everything he said he would do, he did. I trust him completely. When he says something, you can take it to the bank.”

Holtz, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, wasn’t done. As if he were once again back on the sidelines with his opponent on the ropes, Holtz dialed up a few more crowd pleasers.

“He wants this country to be great,” Holtz reminded the crowd. “…Everything he does is committed to excellence. You look at every decision he made (as president), it wasn’t to help him personally – it was to help this country.”

He then added: “He cares about the people of this country.”

Perhaps President Biden should consider stealing that playbook.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF